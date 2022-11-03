Heavy rain & wind, and even snow possible over the weekend

The first moderate to strong Atmospheric River of the season will impact the region this evening through through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service tells KXRO that heavy rain will result in rapidly rising rivers across western Washington.

Rain is expected to increase today and continue through Saturday, with between 2-6 inches of rain within Grays Harbor and Pacific County. Highest levels will be in the higher elevation.

Strong winds are expected to move into the area, with the highest speeds on Friday.

The risk of river flooding is increasing along rivers originating from the central/northern Cascades as well as the Olympics.

Widespread gusty winds will accompany the rainfall Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Much colder temperatures and lower snow levels are expected by early next week. While heavy precipitation is not expected, a rain/snow mix or even very light snow accumulations cannot be ruled out next week.