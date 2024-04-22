Heather Hall named as new Coastal Region director for WDFW

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has named Heather Hall as the new director of its Coastal Region (Region 6).

Hall has worked with WDFW for more than 30 years, most recently as Intergovernmental Ocean Policy Manager. According to a release, Hall began her career with WDFW as a field technician sampling recreational catch in Neah Bay and conducting spawning ground surveys, before becoming the coastal Dungeness crab manager in 2006, spending most of her career working on policy and resource management in Region 6.

“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to apply my experience working with Washington stakeholders, tribal partners, community leaders and other state and federal managers to tackle management and policy issues affecting Region 6,” said Hall.

Hall will assume her new role beginning May 1. Reporting directly to WDFW Director Kelly Susewind, Hall will serve as the lead for regional issues in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, and Thurston counties.

“Heather has a strong background in fisheries and fisheries management and supporting coastal communities,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “She has a strong commitment to public service and extensive knowledge of fish and wildlife of the Coastal Region, and I am excited to see her take on this new role for the Department.”

Hall holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Western Washington University.