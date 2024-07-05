Heat Advisory in place through weekend

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through the weekend.

The National Weather Service says that Coastal Washington will be under hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s near the coast. Temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s away from the coast, with some areas possibly reaching into the triple digits.

This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

Officials warn that the head advisory runs through 10pm on Sunday.

Heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Marine air may move into coastal areas on Sunday and Monday providing relief. However, well above-normal temperatures will persist inland well into next week.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

“Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”

https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=46.9782&lon=-123.8074