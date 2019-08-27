Heat Advisory in effect through Wednesday night
The National Weather Service says that a heat advisory has been issued from 11am on Tuesday through 8pm on Wednesday, August 28.
In their forecast, they say that afternoon high temperatures of 92 to 102 degrees are expected today and Wednesday, with the warmest temperatures between 3 and 7 PM.
Temperatures will be very slow to cool, with overnight low temperatures only reaching the lower 60s for a few hours early Wednesday morning, limiting the time before hot conditions return..
The hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase the chance for heat related illnesses, especially for those who are sensitive to heat.
NWS says that people most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, those without adequate hydration, young children, and the elderly.
Recommendations for the warmer than normal weather from the NWS are to
Drink plenty of water
stay in an air-conditioned room
stay out of the sunshine, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
The advisory states that residents should take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.”