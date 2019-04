The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that there has been a head on fatality collision on East Wishkah Street in Aberdeen in between the Tractor Supply Co. and the Verizon store.

They say that the area will be blocked off indefinitely as they clear the accident and investigate it.

Traffic will be rerouted through the Olympic Gateway Mall area, but they ask that you avoid the area and take Blue Slough if possible if you are leaving or going to Aberdeen.