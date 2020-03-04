      Weather Alert

Have a Busy Schedule? Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates Now Offers Telemedicine Appointments

Mar 4, 2020 @ 5:10am

Whether opening a satellite clinic to help patients in remote areas, or introducing innovative medical therapies, the providers and staff at Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates (FASA) strive to better patients’ lives by making care more accessible and by offering a spectrum of treatment options for below-the-foot ailments. In alignment with these values, FASA has […]

The post Have a Busy Schedule? Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates Now Offers Telemedicine Appointments appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th