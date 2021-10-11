Haunted Hoquiam returns on Saturday, October 23

The Hoquiam Business Association announced that they will be hosting the downtown Haunted Hoquiam Halloween event.
On Saturday, October 23rd, businesses from the Hoquiam community will hand out candy and goodies to trick-or-treaters from 1 to 3 pm.
The HBA asks that everyone who attends the event maintain social distancing between groups and wear masks when entering businesses.
They also ask that anyone participating ensures they follow all standard traffic and pedestrian laws.
A list of businesses participating in the trick-or-treat will be shared on the Hoquiam Business Association’s Facebook page closer to the event.
The HBA will also post a map of the trick-or-treat route on Facebook.
Hard copies of the map will be available at Hoquiam businesses.
HBA says that in addition to the trick-or-treat, the Headless Horseman will be at the Polson Museum from 11 am to 4 pm in the parking lot.
Festivities will wrap up with a showing of The Lego Movie at the 7th St. Theatre.
The 7th St. Theatre will be decorated for Halloween and character actors will be available for meet and greets.
Doors open at 7 pm and the movie will start at 7:30.
Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask inside the 7th Street Theater.