Harley accident injures Pacific County man

A Pacific County man on a Harley was taken to a hospital after he lost control of the bike.

The Washington State Patrol reports that on Sunday evening a 63 year old man from Ocean Park was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson and went to turn onto State Route 101.

As he attempted to turn right onto the highway, the man lost control of the bike.

After the bike went down, the man was injured and taken to Ocean Beach Hospital.

The road was blocked for 30-40 minutes, although the bike had no reportable damage.