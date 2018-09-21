Harbor Strong is looking to reduce underage drug use

A town hall meeting next week will be focused on reducing underrage drug use locally.

A new coalition from Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services named “Harbor Strong” will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 26 from 6:30-8:00pm at Harbor City Church.

In a release, they say that the coalition will be “sharing information about opioid, marijuana, and alcohol abuse among middle- and high school-aged youth in Aberdeen” at the meeting.

Harbor Strong says that their goal is to understand factors that are contributing to to local youth drug use and work with the community to make changes.

For more information about Harbor Strong, contact April Heikkila at (360) 500-4057 or aheikkila@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.