Harbor Saw will re-open soon, but they need some help

Harbor Saw & Supply is recovering from the fire this week and restarting business shortly in their old location.

According to the company, they will continue to do business at their old store location on First and Wooding Streets “as soon as possible”.

As they move their operations, they are asking local businesses for assistance. They are asking local companies if they are “looking to get rid of some office furniture”. As of now, they say they need “2 desks, 2 office chairs and file cabinets” in order to get back in business.

“We are not picky. Thank you all for your support.”

They ask for anyone interested in helping to message them on their Facebook Page if there is furniture for sale or free.