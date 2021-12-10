Harbor Lights is returning to Satsop

Satsop, WA – Summit Pacific Medical Foundation and the Port of Grays Harbor announced that they will be bringing a free laser light and holiday music show back to the Satsop Business Park on December 22nd & 23rd at 5pm, 7:15pm, and 9:30pm.
The lasers will be shown on the side of a cooling tower at the park.
Residents will be able to park at the intersection of Tower Boulevard and Lambert Road in front of the tower for the free show and enjoy it from the comfort of their vehicle.
Radio transmitters will be used for the music.
Parking is limited and no additional parking will be available besides the main lot, so please arrive early.
According to the event announcement, the duration of the show will be approximately 30 minutes.
While tickets for the event are free, registration is required for vehicles.
The Foundation will have volunteers at the event collecting donations to the Summit Pacific Medical Foundation’s Patient Assistance Fund.
They say that there is no obligation to give, but add that all of the proceeds raised by this event will go directly to helping patients in the community who need help with medications or transportation to and from appointments.
Residents are encouraged to bring spare change to the event or make a donation online at any time.
Tickets are available with one ticket per standard car, truck or SUV.
No RVs or oversized vehicles will be permitted.
Larger groups planning to attend should contact organizers.
Social Distancing and masks are required. There are no onsite restrooms.
TICKETS
DONATE
Contact the Event Coordinator, Natalie Jensen for more details, [email protected] or 360-346-2345.
To learn more about this and other Foundation efforts, please visit their Foundation Funds page.