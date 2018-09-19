Hannah Cleverly selected as new Grays Harbor Deputy Director of Emergency Management

There is a new Deputy Director of Emergency Management for Grays Harbor County.

At their Tuesday meeting the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved the hiring of Hannah Cleverly to fill the position.

Last week the former deputy director, Chuck Wallace, announced that he was no longer an employee of the county.

Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott selected Cleverly for the role.

In a release Scott says “Cleverly’s background includes almost five years at Grays Harbor Community Hospital where she managed the Emergency Management and Security programs. During her time at the hospital, she was able to forge great relationships with many agencies that will continue to strengthen the communication and interactions between jurisdictions and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management.”

Yesterday was her first day on the job according to the employment agreement that was approved by the commissioners.