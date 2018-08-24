Hand recount counts same election results
By KXRO News
Aug 24, 2018 @ 8:02 AM

There were no changes in election results following a hand recount on Thursday.

Joe MacLean will face Chris Thomas on the November General Election after overtaking the current Grays Harbor County Auditor. MacLean led in the Primary Election with over 44% of the vote. Thomas beat Jasmine Dickhoff by only 10 votes, earning just under 28% of voter approval.

In the other closer race, 19th District Representative Brian Blake beat out competitors Joel McEntire and David Parsons with over 61% of the vote. McEntire will face Blake in November.

In total, over 40% of voters participated in the Primary, up from just under 39% in the previous comparable Primary Election in 2014.

Current Election Results

