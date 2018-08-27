Gusman finding changed to Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree

Isaac J. Gusman was sentenced today in Grays Harbor Superior Court after the original finding was reconsidered.

He was originally found guilty of Unlawful Imprisonment by Superior Court Judge Ray Kahler which has the standard sentence range of one to three months in county jail for a person with no felony priors.

Grays Harbor County Prosecutor Katie Svoboda tells KXRO that Gusman has now been convicted of Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree and was sentenced to eight months in jail.

Svoboda says the sentencing range of Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree is four and half months to nine months in jail.

It is a Class C Felony.

Gusman was convicted after attempting to abduct a woman as she was walking near Church Street and McBryde Avenue in Montesano on May 16, 2018.

According to Svoboda, Judge Kahler also “imposed no contact restrictions” for Gusman with the victim and some of the witnesses.

Svoboda said Gusman is also restricted from coming to Montesano for five years except for court or county business.

She said the reconsideration of the finding was something she requested.

“I disagreed with the court’s finding, which is not uncommon.” Svoboda said after the verdict, “There’s often reasonable differences of opinion. But I felt pretty strongly and also I felt that the law allowed the court to reconsider because he had not entered his final findings.”

Svoboda went on to say that she presented some additional case law because she did not think it was an issue with the facts that were found, it was how Judge Kahler applied the law.

“I think this decision makes sense,” Svoboda said “I think it more accurately describes what Mr. Gusman did.”

The victim in the case, AnnMarie Shuck, said after the verdict that she felt a lot better that Gusman was not going to be let go today and that she was shocked that the verdict was changed.

She said that with the sentencing now being over “I get to move on from this.”