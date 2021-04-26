Green Lantern customers at risk of COVID-19 exposure over a series of dates
Grays Harbor health officials are warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Green Lantern Pub over a series of dates this month.
The Grays Harbor County Public Health COVID-19 Incident Management Team is alerting patrons of Green Lantern Pub in Copalis Beach of the potential exposure to COVID-19.
According to Public Health Officer Dr. Bausher, he is concerned that there was a high possibility of exposure to patron’s visiting this location and officials do not have contact information for the individual patrons.
If you were at the Green Lantern Pub (3119 WA-109 Copalis Beach, WA 98535) during any of the following dates, you should quarantine immediately and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
If you begin to show symptoms, officials recommend isolating yourself and getting tested for COVID-19.
“Testing is now available at Grays Harbor County Public Health Monday-Friday from 7:00am-12:00pm. The oral swab PCR test has a 12-48 hour turnaround. Please visit www.curative.com to schedule your appointment today. “
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 Resource Center is here to assist the public with information and testing options.
If you visited the Green Lantern Pub, do not hesitate to contact the Resource Center at (360) 964-1850. The Resource Center is open Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:00pm and Saturdays/Sundays from 10:00am-2:00pm.
Local health officials remind residents that in order to prevent exposure to COVID-19, they strongly encourage the public to schedule a vaccination as soon as one becomes available to you.
All people ages 16 and older in Washington State are eligible for a vaccine.
You can schedule a vaccine appointment today by using the vaccine locator to find a provider near you (https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/).