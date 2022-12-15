“Green hydrogen” project being proposed for Satsop Business Park

The Port of Grays Harbor Commission announced a potential green hydrogen project could come to the Satsop Business Park.

The port announced that at their Tuesday meeting, the Port of Grays Harbor Commission approved an Option to Lease with Invenergy.

According to a statement, the leasing option includes land and a warehouse in Satsop West Park off Keys Road.

During the option period, Invenergy is said to be continuing exploration of the property as a potential site for constructing a new facility to produce “green hydrogen” using electrolysis.

“We are extremely excited that Satsop’s infrastructure could play a role in Grays Harbor’s first green hydrogen facility,” shared Port Commissioner Phil Papac. “We look forward to working with Invenergy in this important process as they assess the possibility of a new clean energy solution in our region.”

Conceptually, according to the port, the facility could produce up to 45 tons/day of carbon-free green hydrogen.

“This is an incredible opportunity for additional green energy in East County Grays Harbor, and the State of Washington as a whole,” commented Satsop Business Park General Manager Alissa Shay. “Given our strategic location and unique assets, the Park is well-positioned to play an important role in green energy production well into the future.”

If the project moves forward, the facility is projected to be operational as soon as 2026.

“The area’s strong regional workforce, strategic location, and infrastructure assets were all reasons to explore green hydrogen production at the Satsop Business Park,” stated Invenergy Director of Hydrogen Project Development, Jon Horek. “We look forward to building on our strong relationship with the Grays Harbor community as we evaluate this new opportunity for clean energy.”