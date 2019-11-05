Greater Grays Harbor to host event on child care and the economy
Aberdeen, WA – An event next week will give the public a chance to learn more about child care and the economy.
Greater Grays Harbor says that you can join them and Grays Harbor College, as well as the Association of Washington Business to learn about a recent report outlining the critical importance of Child Care to the Washington State economy.
The event will take place on Tuesday, November 12 from noon to 1p.m. in the Gene Schermer Instructional Building, Room 413 A+B at Grays Harbor College located at 1620 Edward P Smith Dr. in Aberdeen.
Hear from Amy Anderson, Government Affairs Director for the Association of Washington Business and co-chair of the statewide Child Care Collaborative Task Force about the issues facing employers due to a lack of affordable and accessible child care in Washington state.
The recently released in-depth report by the Washington State Child Care Collaborative Task Force substantiates how the high costs of quality child care leads to decisions that reduce workforce participation, hurting families, employers, and the economy.
A survey of working parents conducted by Elway Research and subsequent analysis performed by Eastern Washington University’s Institute of Public Policy and Economic Analysis revealed that there is a $2.08 billion in estimated direct costs to Washington employers due to turnover and missed work because of child care issues.
Additionally, $6.5 billion in total estimated direct and lost opportunity costs result from child care issues.
Lunch will be provided at this free event. RSVP’s are requested by November 8. To learn more or reserve your seat, email Grant Jones at gjones@graysharbor.org or contact GGHI at (360) 532-7888.