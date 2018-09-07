Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. to close its Visitor Information Center

Greater Grays Harbor Inc. has announced that they will be closing their visitor information center at the end of the year.

In a release they say that following months of careful financial analysis and review of its strategic plan and board mandates, Greater Grays Harbor, is announcing that it will no longer be able to host a Visitor Information Center.

The Center will close in January, and visitors will be directed to Grays Harbor Tourism for information about events and attractions in the County.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” said Dru Garson, CEO of GGHI. “It came down to pure dollars and cents. Our organization can no longer support it under the current arrangement and still maintain its responsibilities to serve local businesses and other economic development priorities.”

GGHI says the visitor center is a legacy program that was originally intended to be temporary and act as added support to other existing tourism efforts.

The economic development organization is now making the decision to close the service until funding is made available to continue it and a contract is in place to solidify resources for the future.

“The hardest part about this decision is that we are going to have to lose one of our current staff members,” Garson added. “When your primary role in the community is job creation, releasing a position and saying goodbye to a valued staff member is made all the more painful.”

GGHI will retain the center through the end of the year and is hopeful that it may be able to work collaboratively with the county to potentially secure a contract that would allow it to stay open into 2019 and beyond.