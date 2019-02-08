Grays Harbor project funded through Housing & Urban Development

The Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD) has announced that Grays Harbor County was awarded a grant of $184,000, renewable annually, to help provide new Permanent Supportive Housing services in the area.

Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services tells KXRO that these funds will be used “to further a plan to provide stable housing and supports for the most vulnerable homeless individuals”.

The funds come from HUD’s Continuum of Care program.

“We are grateful for the support of our leadership and critical community partners who helped design and strengthen our application as well as their commitment to provide services to leverage these dollars,” said Cassie Lentz, Housing Resource Coordinator, Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services. “This is a new resource in our community, and our Housing Coalition has continually identified it as a gap and priority. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest these funds in our area and look forward to sharing about the positive outcomes to our community.”

According to the local department, the County will use the grant to fund a contract with Coastal Community Action Program to provide affordable housing and intensive ongoing supportive services for up to 16 individuals who have been chronically homeless.

“This is such an awesome opportunity to serve our community,” said Craig Dublanko, CEO of Coastal Community Action Program. “This new program will help us expand our work to make sure those struggling with a mental illness or who have been out on the streets for a long time have a roof over their heads and access to services they desperately need. CCAP is excited to be a partner with Grays Harbor County to make sure we can give these clients the resources they need.”

This program will begin in spring of 2019.