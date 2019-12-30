Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fourth highest in November
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate remained the fourth highest in the state in November.
According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, only Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Pacific counties had higher rates in November than Grays Harbor’s 7.1%.
Okanogan and Yakima counties also had unemployment rates of 7.1%.
Grays Harbor did see the labor force grow from October to November by 558 and 428 more people were employed, but there were also 130 more on unemployment in November.
There were 1,183 more people employed in 2019 than in November of 2018, but there were also 253 more on unemployment.
Pacific County saw a November rate of 7.4% which was the third highest in the state.
They had 151 more in the labor force than in October and those employed grew 115, but they also saw the number of those on unemployment grow by 36 from October.
|Grays Harbor
|October 2019
|November 2019*
|November 2018
|Labor Force
|29,225
|29,783
|28,347
|Total Employed
|27,252
|27,680
|26,497
|Total Unemployed
|1,973
|2,103
|1,850
|Unemployment Rate
|6.8%
|7.1%
|6.5%
**Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|October 2019
|November 2019*
|November 2018
|Labor Force
|8,440
|8,591
|8,423
|Total Employed
|7,840
|7,955
|7,835
|Total Unemployed
|600
|636
|588
|Unemployment Rate
|7.1%
|7.4%
|7.0%
**Latest month non-seasonally adjusted