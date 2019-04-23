Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate drops from February but is up from last March

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped and it came in as the 8th highest in the state.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s not seasonally adjusted numbers, the unemployment rate fell from 8.6% in February to 8.3% in March as the total number of those employed grew by 5 with the labor force shrinking by 82.

Those on unemployment in Grays Harbor also fell by 87.

While the unemployment rate fell from February it was higher than last year’s March rate of 7.5%.

This is the fourth month in a row that showed a higher rate than the previous year’s.

There were 300 more people on unemployment in Grays Harbor this March than last year, but there were also 456 more employed and 756 more in the labor force than last March.

Pacific County had the 9th highest unemployment rate in March at 8.2% which was tied with Wahkiakum.

That rate was up from February’s 7.8%.

The labor force fell by 83, the total number of those employed dropped by 104, and those on unemployment grew by 21.

There were still 146 more people employed in Pacific County than in last March and 165 more in the labor force, but there was 19 less people on unemployment last year.

Grays Harbor February 2019 March 2019* March 2018 Labor Force 28,821 28,739 27,983 Total Employment 26,335 26,340 25,884 Total Unemployment 2,486 2,399 2,099 Unemployment Rate 8.6% 8.3% 7.5%

*Most recent month not seasonally adjusted

Pacific County February 2019 March 2019* March 2018 Labor Force 8,447 8,364 8,199 Total Employment 7,785 7,681 7,535 Total Unemployment 662 683 664 Unemployment Rate 7.8% 8.2% 8.1%

*Most recent month not seasonally adjusted

Grays Harbor 1st Qtr. Rates January February March 2019 8.3% 8.6% 8.3%* 2018 8.2% 7.8% 7.5% 2017 8.7% 8.4% 8.2% 2016 9.7% 9.5% 9.1%

*Most recent month not seasonally adjusted