Grays Harbor’s Syringe Exchange Program could end

The Public Health and Social Services Department Syringe Exchange Program in Grays Harbor could be coming to an end.

At their meeting today, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners will be discussing a resolution that would discontinue that program.

According to the resolution, the Grays Harbor County Board of Health authorized the exchange program in 2004.

The proposed resolution states that the syringe exchange program is currently funded through Treatment Sales Tax and donations and it is not an appropriate use of taxpayer money.

It is not known who brought this measure to the meeting, but Grays Harbor Commissioner Randy Ross spoke on the program on Live@9 on November 21.

Ross said at that time that he would hope for some changes to the program, but did not mention a closure.

If the measure passes, Grays Harbor County will discontinue funding, operation, and service of the Syringe Exchange Program on February 1, 2019.

The meeting is set to begin at 2:00 p.m.