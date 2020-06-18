Grays Harbor’s phase 3 variance approved
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor has been approved to move to Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start approach to reopening Washington.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor Emergency Management tells KXRO that on June 12, 2020, Grays Harbor County Public Health Officer Dr. John Bausher made recommendation to the Grays Harbor County Board of Health to apply to the Washington State Department of Health for Phase 3 variance.
They say that Grays Harbor Public Health has received notice today that the variance has been approved and the change from Phase 2 to Phase 3 is effective immediately.
Grays Harbor Public Health says that as the County continues to progress in reopening phases, citizens in the community need to be mindful that COVID-19 is still present and that exposure may still occur.
Grays Harbor has experienced a low rate of cases within our community and in order to remain a safe and healthy community, Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management want to remind citizens that it is still important to maintain social distancing, wash your hands and wear face coverings whenever possible in public.
They say staying home as much as possible and limiting the number of people you come in contact with will help keep everyone healthy.
According to the release, in Phase 3, it is still strongly encouraged, but not required, that high-risk populations continue to stay home unless engaging in permissible activities.
Recreational activities are able to expand such as outdoor group recreations (50 or fewer people), gyms and public pools (<50% capacity), and gatherings up to 50 people.
Non-essential travel is able to resume.
Restaurants/taverns can have 75% capacity with table sizes no larger than 10.
Bars can reopen to 25% capacity.
Movie theaters can reopen to 50% capacity.
Libraries, museums, and all other business activities not yet listed with the exception of nightclubs and events with greater than 50 people can reopen.
An individual Phase 3 business sector (such as movie theaters, libraries, and museums) may reopen only AFTER the state publishes its guidelines for the specific sector.
An individual business is only allowed to reopen after it can implement those guidelines.
The guidelines can be accessed at https://www.governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-reopening-guidance-businesses-and-workers.
Grays Harbor County Public Health continues to operate a COVID-19 Call Center that can assist people with testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.
Call (360) 964-1850.
The Call Center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.