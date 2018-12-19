Grays Harbor’s involvement with needle exchange to end in 2019

Grays Harbor County will be ending its involvement with the needle exchange program in 2019.

The County Commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of ending the county’s involvement with the program on June 30th of next year.

Commissioner Wes Cormier brought the resolution forward and said he didn’t believe it was the government’s job.

Commissioner Vickie Raines who voted with Cormier to discontinue the program said she agreed that it wasn’t the government’s role.

Commissioner Randy Ross voted no on the resolution after an amendment he proposed to add two public meetings about the subject was not approved.

Ross said he thinks the program is needed but he also wanted to see changes to how it is run.

The original resolution had the program being discontinued on February 1st but Raines proposed the amendment to have that date moved to June 30th, 2019.

Commissioner Cormier shared a chart with KXRO that shows the amount of both probable and confirmed cases of Chronic hepatits C infection in Grays Harbor since the program began in 2004.

We have that chart below.