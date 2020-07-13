Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 count increased over the weekend
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count increased over the weekend and now sits at 48.
According to Grays Harbor Public Health and Social Services, there have been 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases in July.
On Friday they posted an update on their Facebook page that stated that three cases of COVID-19 were identified Friday in Grays Harbor.
The case count at that time was 43 and case investigations had been completed.
As of this morning, the count on the Grays Harbor Public Health website shows the total being 48.
There were two reported cases in March, 10 in April, five in May, and 10 reported COVID-19 cases in June.
Find more information at http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19 or the Grays Harbor Public Health and Social Services Facebook page.