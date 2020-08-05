Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count tops 100 adds second death
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count has topped 100 and another death has been added to the local numbers.
According to the Grays Harbor County Public Health Website, Grays Harbor’s total case count reached 104 and there are now two deaths listed.
More cases were added to July which shows 63 and Public Health says there has been one case and one death in August for Grays Harbor.
Of the 104 total cases, they say that 21 are currently active and of the 293 total contact investigations they have 65 active.
Grays Harbor Public Health considers a case or contact to be “active” while they are still under isolation or quarantine.
Cases with improved symptoms are no longer active 10 days after their first symptoms began or from their test date if they did not develop symptoms.
Contacts who do not develop symptoms are no longer active 14 days after their last exposure to a person confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection.
These numbers were current as of August 3, 11:59 p.m.
For more information visit the Grays Harbor County Health Department’s Website.