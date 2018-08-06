Grays Harbor Youth Center closing as of August 13

After over 10 years of service, the Grays Harbor Youth Center is closing as they say new services for youth are expanding.

Catholic Community Services announced that the Grays Harbor Youth Center will be closing at 7:00 am, Monday August 13th.

Established in 2007, in partnership with Grays Harbor County and other private funders, the Grays Harbor Youth Center says that they have provided shelter and support services to hundreds of youth experiencing homelessness in Grays Harbor County.

CCS says that they are pleased to have provided these critical services, but the work has clarified the need for new services addressing “complex needs facing youth”.

They tell KXRO that during this time they have determined the most effective way to help youth and their families in Grays Harbor is by serving them through their expanded Family Behavioral Health Services.

“When I began working with a small group of concerned residents to establish this shelter almost 15 years ago, the situation was much different than it is today,” said Mike Curry, Director of Operations for Catholic Community Services – SW, formerly of Aberdeen.

“We’ve seen a significant expansion of services such as our Family Behavioral Health program that can work with youth in different ways, which has resulted in reduced need for emergency shelter. While it breaks my heart to see the program end, stepping aside to make room for new services will allow Grays Harbor to more effectively deploy its limited resources in the future, and allow it the time to do that with minimal negative impact.”

Catholic Community Services says that they will continue to provide “a broad variety of services” in Grays Harbor, including the Feed the Hungry, Volunteer Services, Family and Adult Behavioral Health and partnerships such as Youth Works.

“Catholic Community Services remains committed to responding to the needs of the poor and vulnerable in Grays Harbor County and throughout Western Washington,” Curry added.

Questions relating to the Youth Center or other local services may be directed to the Grays Harbor Youth Center at 360-589-3259 through August 13th .

Direct contact information for other local services offered by Catholic Community Services can be found online at www.ccsww.org.

Crisis and support services for youth provided by Columbia Wellness are available 24 hours a day by calling 360-532-4357 or 1-800-685-6556.

Family Behavioral Health Services can be reached at 360-532-9050.