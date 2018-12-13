Grays Harbor woman and man arrested following sex acts with animal
By KXRO News
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 12:40 PM

A Westport woman and a man have been arrested after they performed sex acts involving a dog.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they received information from a concerned citizen living outside of Grays Harbor County that a local woman in the internet pornography industry was making pornographic videos with a dog.

These videos were then published on the internet.

Based on the information, GHSO opened an investigation and were able to identify the woman, obtaining a search warrant for her Westport home on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man for Animal Cruelty.

Details of the videos are not being released as the investigation is ongoing, although Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson tells KXRO that at this time it does not appear that the dog was injured during the incident.

Both suspects have been booked into Grays Harbor County Jail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Food Bowl ends with donations going to Montesano Food Bank Montesano library temporarily closed after sewer line break Glasier set to take on new position within Aberdeen School District Hoquiam Municipal Court looks to Hoquiam students for volunteers Three weather advisories for the Grays Harbor area Accident in North County saw 4 injured
Comments