Grays Harbor union negotiations remain private

Union members filled the meeting room of the Grays Harbor County Commissioners yesterday to speak out against a proposed resolution that would make union contract negotiations open to the public.

The resolution was brought forward by Commissioner Wes Cormier who said all he wanted was added transparency for the public.

During the public comment portion of the meeting that lasted over 20 minutes all but two of the speakers spoke out against the resolution.

Cormier made a motion to pass the resolution but it did not receive a second.

Commissioner Randy Ross said in some instances it helps to work in private.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said this is the third time this issue has been brought forward since she has been in office and she has been against it all three times.