Grays Harbor unemployment rate sixth highest in April

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate was the sixth highest in the state in April.

According to the Washington Employment Security Department, the rate dropped from 8.3% in March to 7.6% in April but only Ferry, Pend Orielle, Stevens, Okanogan, and Pacific counties had higher rates.

The labor force dropped by over 200 from March to April and the total number of those employed dropped by four, but there were also over 200 less on unemployment.

While the labor force and those employed grew from last April, there were also over 200 more on unemployment this year and the unemployment rate was lower last year as well.

This is the fifth month in a row for Grays Harbor that has a higher rate than the previous year’s.

Pacific County’s unemployment rate fell from 8.4% in March to 7.9% in April but it was tied for the fourth highest in the state.

Pacific County’s labor force and total number of those employed grew while those on unemployment dropped from March.

Last April their labor force and those employed were higher than this year and there less on unemployment.

The graph below shows the unemployment rates for each year since 1990.

Grays Harbor March 2019 April 2019* April 2018 Labor Force 28,906 28,674 27,754 Total Employment 26,498 26,494 25,836 Total Unemployment 2,408 2,180 1,918 Unemployment Rate 8.3% 7.6% 6.9%

*Most recent month not seasonally adjusted

Pacific County March 2019 April 2019* April 2018 Labor Force 8,161 8,236 8,345 Total Employment 7,478 7,584 7,738 Total Unemployment 683 652 607 Unemployment Rate 8.4% 7.9% 7.3%

*Most recent month not seasonally adjusted