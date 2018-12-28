Grays Harbor unemployment rate fifth highest in Washington

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate went up but it also dropped from the third highest in the state to the fifth.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s rate rose from 6% in October to 6.5% in November which is only lower than Ferry, Wahkiakum, Pacific, and Pend Oreille counties.

The labor force grew from October to November by 296 but the total number of those employed only grew by 153 resulting in the higher rate of those on unemployment.

The unemployment rate last November was 6.5% as well with 455 less people employed than this year.

Pacific County remained the second highest in the state with their rate jumping from 6.2% in October to 6.9% in November.

Their labor force grew by 35 but those employed fell by 34.

Last November, Pacific County’s unemployment rate was 6.8% with 121 less people employed.

Grays Harbor County October 2018 November 2018 November 2017 Labor Force 28,466 28,762 28,281 Total Employment 26,744 26,897 26,442 Total Unemployment 1,702 1,865 1,839 Unemployment Rate 6.0% 6.5% 6.5%