Grays Harbor unemployment rate drops but remains highest in state
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell by nearly seven percent, but it remains the highest in the state.
According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell from 19.1% in May to 12.4% in June which was tied with Ferry County for the highest in the state.
Pacific County’s rate fell from 17.1% to 12.2% which was the third highest in the state.
Grays Harbor’s total number of those on unemployment dropped by over 2,400, but the labor force also fell by over 2,500.
The total number of those employed also dropped by 98 from May to June.
In Pacific County, the total number of those on unemployment fell by over 500, but the labor force also dropped by over 600.
Those employed also fell by 121.
|Grays Harbor
|May 2020
|June 2020*
|June 2019
|Labor Force
|31,758
|29,221
|29,054
|Total Employment
|25,685
|25,587
|27,060
|Total Unemployment
|6,073
|3,634
|1,994
|Unemployment Rate
|19.1%
|12.4%
|6.9%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|May 2020
|June 2020*
|June 2019
|Labor Force
|9,139
|8,494
|8,644
|Total Employment
|7,575
|7,454
|8,062
|Total Unemployment
|1,564
|1,040
|582
|Unemployment Rate
|17.1%
|12.2%
|6.7%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted