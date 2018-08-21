Grays Harbor unemployment drops to record low, still 3rd highest in state

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped to record a low, but it remained the third highest in the state.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, the unemployment rate was 6% in July which was the lowest it has been in any month since before 1990, but it was still tied for the third highest in the state with Stevens County, and only Ferry and Pend Oreille counties had higher rates.

The labor force grew by 66 from June to July and the total number of those employed grew by 148, while those on unemployment dropped by 82 down to 1,670, which is the lowest that number has been since before 1990 as well.

Last July the labor force was larger by 92, but there were 66 less people employed, and 158 more who were on unemployment.

Pacific County was tied for the fifth highest unemployment in the state with a rate of 5.8%.

That rate and their 489 people on unemployment were the lowest those numbers have been since 1990.

From June to July, Pacific County added 151 people to the labor force, 187 to the total number of those employed, and those on unemployment dropped by 36.

Grays Harbor County June 2018 July 2018 July 2017 Labor Force 27,933 27,999 28,091 Total Employment 26,181 26,329 26,263 Total Unemployment 1,752 1,670 1,828 Unemployment Rate 6.3% 6.0% 6.5%