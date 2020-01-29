Grays Harbor unemployment drops to 7%
Grays Harbor moved to 9th highest unemployment in the state in December
According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, the unemployment rate sat at 7% last month with the highest employment numbers for the year for the county.
580 jobs were added locally from November to December.
A total of 2,128 local residents were unemployed, according to the recent data.
In December 2018, Grays Harbor was tied for 11th in the state at 7.4%.
Pacific County saw a December rate of 6.8% which was the tenth highest in the state.
Ferry County topped the counties with 10.6% unemployment.
Statewide, the December unemployment rate sat at 4.3%.
According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, December’s rate was down from November’s rate of 4.4 percent.
The state also saw a gain of 10,900 jobs during the month.
|County labor force
|Civilian Employment
|Unemployment
|Unemployment
|Rate
|Ferry
|2,648
|2,367
|281
|10.60%
|Grant
|45,962
|41,882
|4,080
|8.90%
|Pend Oreille
|5,277
|4,827
|450
|8.50%
|Yakima
|128,630
|117,996
|10,634
|8.30%
|Okanogan
|19,334
|17,741
|1,593
|8.20%
|Adams
|8,972
|8,269
|703
|7.80%
|Franklin
|42,510
|39,387
|3,123
|7.30%
|Stevens
|19,759
|18,344
|1,415
|7.20%
|Grays Harbor
|30,191
|28,063
|2,128
|7.00%
|Pacific
|8,669
|8,081
|588
|6.80%
|Wahkiakum
|1,422
|1,330
|92
|6.50%
|Clallam
|29,029
|27,213
|1,816
|6.30%
|Douglas
|21,561
|20,259
|1,302
|6.00%
|Garfield
|897
|843
|54
|6.00%
|Lewis
|35,432
|33,301
|2,131
|6.00%
|Mason
|26,193
|24,686
|1,507
|5.80%
|Columbia
|1,898
|1,790
|108
|5.70%
|Cowlitz
|48,508
|45,854
|2,654
|5.50%
|Benton
|104,910
|99,278
|5,632
|5.40%
|Klickitat
|9,869
|9,335
|534
|5.40%
|Skagit
|64,106
|60,628
|3,478
|5.40%
|Jefferson
|13,011
|12,326
|685
|5.30%
|Kittitas
|23,931
|22,670
|1,261
|5.30%
|Chelan
|44,954
|42,611
|2,343
|5.20%
|Lincoln
|5,078
|4,822
|256
|5.00%
|Spokane
|263,635
|250,513
|13,122
|5.00%
|Pierce
|458,112
|436,304
|21,808
|4.80%
|Walla Walla
|30,540
|29,075
|1,465
|4.80%
|Whatcom
|119,412
|113,737
|5,675
|4.80%
|Island
|36,997
|35,271
|1,726
|4.70%
|Skamania
|5,696
|5,435
|261
|4.60%
|Thurston
|148,616
|142,094
|6,522
|4.40%
|Kitsap
|133,649
|128,225
|5,424
|4.10%
|Asotin
|10,779
|10,354
|425
|3.90%
|Clark
|247,643
|237,866
|9,777
|3.90%
|Whitman
|24,708
|23,749
|959
|3.90%
|San Juan
|8,288
|7,978
|310
|3.70%
|Snohomish
|443,468
|432,715
|10,753
|2.40%
|King
|1,298,477
|1,270,598
|27,879
|2.10%