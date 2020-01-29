      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor unemployment drops to 7%

Jan 29, 2020 @ 6:57am

Grays Harbor moved to 9th highest unemployment in the state in December

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, the unemployment rate sat at 7% last month with the highest employment numbers for the year for the county.

580 jobs were added locally from November to December.

A total of 2,128 local residents were unemployed, according to the recent data.

In December 2018, Grays Harbor was tied for 11th in the state at 7.4%.

Pacific County saw a December rate of 6.8% which was the tenth highest in the state.

Ferry County topped the counties with 10.6% unemployment.

Statewide, the December unemployment rate sat at 4.3%. 

According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, December’s rate was down from November’s rate of 4.4 percent. 

The state also saw a gain of 10,900 jobs during the month. 

County labor force Civilian Employment Unemployment Unemployment Rate
Ferry 2,648 2,367 281 10.60%
Grant 45,962 41,882 4,080 8.90%
Pend Oreille 5,277 4,827 450 8.50%
Yakima 128,630 117,996 10,634 8.30%
Okanogan 19,334 17,741 1,593 8.20%
Adams 8,972 8,269 703 7.80%
Franklin 42,510 39,387 3,123 7.30%
Stevens 19,759 18,344 1,415 7.20%
Grays Harbor 30,191 28,063 2,128 7.00%
Pacific 8,669 8,081 588 6.80%
Wahkiakum 1,422 1,330 92 6.50%
Clallam 29,029 27,213 1,816 6.30%
Douglas 21,561 20,259 1,302 6.00%
Garfield 897 843 54 6.00%
Lewis 35,432 33,301 2,131 6.00%
Mason 26,193 24,686 1,507 5.80%
Columbia 1,898 1,790 108 5.70%
Cowlitz 48,508 45,854 2,654 5.50%
Benton 104,910 99,278 5,632 5.40%
Klickitat 9,869 9,335 534 5.40%
Skagit 64,106 60,628 3,478 5.40%
Jefferson 13,011 12,326 685 5.30%
Kittitas 23,931 22,670 1,261 5.30%
Chelan 44,954 42,611 2,343 5.20%
Lincoln 5,078 4,822 256 5.00%
Spokane 263,635 250,513 13,122 5.00%
Pierce 458,112 436,304 21,808 4.80%
Walla Walla 30,540 29,075 1,465 4.80%
Whatcom 119,412 113,737 5,675 4.80%
Island 36,997 35,271 1,726 4.70%
Skamania 5,696 5,435 261 4.60%
Thurston 148,616 142,094 6,522 4.40%
Kitsap 133,649 128,225 5,424 4.10%
Asotin 10,779 10,354 425 3.90%
Clark 247,643 237,866 9,777 3.90%
Whitman 24,708 23,749 959 3.90%
San Juan 8,288 7,978 310 3.70%
Snohomish 443,468 432,715 10,753 2.40%
King 1,298,477 1,270,598 27,879 2.10%

 

