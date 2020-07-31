Grays Harbor Transit to resume fare collection
Hoquiam, WA – Grays Harbor Transit will resume fare collection on all routes.
The transit authority tells KXRO that effective Monday, August 3rd, fare collections will resume.
They say new Plexiglas barriers have been installed so riders can board the bus from the front doors.
With the new barriers, all urban buses will allow 16-20 passengers per bus depending on the size of the bus.
No defined limits have been set for rural routes.
If maximum capacity has been met, the operator will let Dispatch know how many and the location of riders so alternative transportation can be sent if available.
Riders will also need to wear face masks covering nose and mouth.