Grays Harbor Transit new schedule starting June 1
Hoquiam, WA – Grays Harbor Transit will have a new schedule starting Monday.
The Transit Authority tells KXRO that starting June 1 new Monday through Friday schedules will be in effect and changes include trips to Olympia.
They remind customers that intercity transit is only taking essential trip reservations.
Temporary essential trip demand response is available for Oakville, Taholah, and Woodlawn by reservation only 2-5 days in advance.
Customers can make an essential trip reservation by calling between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.