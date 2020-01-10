Grays Harbor Transit asking for public input on Aberdeen-Olympia services
Grays Harbor Transit is asking for community input on on service between Aberdeen and Olympia.
In release from KFH Group, Inc, the consultant behind the study, the local transit authority has scheduled local meetings and surveys to ask what the public thinks about the future of bus travel to and from Aberdeen.
The Grays Harbor Transit Commuter Study survey will look at express bus service between Aberdeen and Olympia, as well as potential new park and ride locations along the US 12/SR 8 corridor.
Currently, GHT offers seven round trips daily Monday through Friday to/from Olympia and Aberdeen/Hoquiam on its Route 40, and four round trips on Saturday and Sunday. GHT currently operates a weekday express trip that leaves Aberdeen at 6:00 a.m. and arrives in Olympia at 7:25 a.m., stopping at McCleary.
Express bus trips make fewer stops to allow faster travel times.
GHT is considering increasing express services and needs community input.
KFH Group and Transnnovation are hosting two community meetings/open houses and invite stakeholders and interested members of the public to attend either of these events.
Tuesday, January 28, 5:30‐6:45 pm
Aberdeen Timberland Library
Rosalie N. Spellman Meeting Room
121 East Market Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520
Wednesday, January 29, 4:30‐6:30 pm
Elma Timberland Library
Public Meeting Room
118 North 1st Street, Elma, WA 98541
These meetings will be conducted as an open house and participants are welcome to drop in at their convenience, learn about the planning study, and provide their input.
Brief presentations will be made periodically through the meetings.
Anyone who needs special accessibility accommodations who is interested in attending one of the community meetings should contact Beth Hamby at (206) 274‐5996 or bhamby@kfhgroup.com at least 10 days prior to the meeting.
Individuals who are unable to attend are encouraged to complete an online survey:
English survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYPJ2KS
Spanish survey: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/LT6Q9YT
Survey responses are requested by January 31, 2020.
The Grays Harbor Transportation Authority, doing business as Grays Harbor Transit, is a County Transportation Authority (CTA), authorized under Chapter 36.57 RCW. GHT is the public transportation provider in Grays Harbor County. To learn more about GHT services, visit http://www.ghtransit.com/ and follow GHT on Twitter (@RealGHTransit).
KFH Group, Inc. is a consulting firm dedicated to providing assistance to local, state, and federal organizations to improve public transportation services. KFH Group is currently under contract to GHT to conduct the Grays Harbor Transit Commuter Study. Transnnovation Inc., a Port Townsend‐based transportation consulting firm, is assisting with the study as a subconsultant to KFH Group.