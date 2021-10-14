Grays Harbor Transit approve land purchase to move their offices to Central Park

The Grays Harbor Transportation Authority is moving forward with relocating their main office and bus storage facility to Central Park.
Following an executive session at their Tuesday meeting, the Grays Harbor Transit board voted to allow Executive Director Ken Mehin to enter into a purchase and sale agreement for a piece of land outside Montesano.
Mehin said at the meeting that the property will be an asset to the organization.
Board member and Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen also spoke about the benefit of the property purchase.
According to discussion at the meeting, the property features over 20 acres of land off of Gavett Lane, adjacent to the recently relocated LeMay Transfer Station.
Access to the facility will be through Clemons Rd and Gavett Lane, bringing all transit buses through the Clemons Rd traffic light on a daily basis.
Mehin tells KXRO that a price of $60,000 per acre was agreed upon, which would bring the total price to over $1 million for the land.
The project to construct the new facility will reportedly rely primarily on grant funding. Grant applications will occur as they are available, and Mehin says that the hope is to have the funds within two to three years.