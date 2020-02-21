Grays Harbor Traffic: Several Short Closures of US 101 Near Cosmopolis Scheduled for Slide Evaluation; Drilling

Submitted by Washington State Department of Transportation Travelers on US 101 will want to add extra travel time during three short closures of the road due to ongoing landslide assessment. Engineering geologists for the Washington State Department of Transportation will drill and collect samples of recent roadway settlement along US 101 at milepost 78.6 in […]
