Grays Harbor tops 3,000 COVID-19 cases
Grays Harbor has topped 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of this week.
In their Tuesday update, the county topped the milestone, adding 112 new cases in total, with 109 of them confirmed and 3 listed as probable.
The Washington State COVID-19 Data Dashboard lists 3,057 confirmed cases, with an additional 129 probable cases for a total of 3,186.
Based on the statewide dashboard, Grays Harbor has seen an overall 4.3% positivity rate within the county.
Of those cases, 40 deaths have been reported. This equates to a 1.3% mortality rate among positive cases.
In Pacific County, there have been 687 total cases, with 522 of them confirmed. 8 total deaths have occurred related to COVID.
Locally, between Grays Harbor and Pacific County a total of 12,124 vaccine doses have been given so far as of Monday. It is not known if this includes second doses.