Grays Harbor tied for third highest unemployment rate in Washington

Grays Harbor rose to the third highest in the state for unemployment from September to October.

According to the Washington Employment Security Department, only Ferry and Pacific counties had higher unemployment rates than Grays Harbor’s 6.0% in October which was tied with Pend Oreille and Wahkiakum counties.

Grays Harbor saw growth in both the labor force and the total number of those employed from September to October but those on unemployment also grew, resulting in the unemployment rate growing from September’s 5.5%.

Despite the rate increasing, it was still lower than last October’s 6.2% and it was also the lowest October rate in Grays Harbor since before 1990.

Pacific County also saw their labor force grow but there were eight less people employed in October than in September and the unemployment rate jumped from 5.3% to 6.1%.

That rate was still the lowest October rate since before 1990 for Pacific County.

Grays Harbor September 2018 October 2018 October 2017 Labor Force 27,944 28,675 28,312 Total Employment 26,404 26,963 26,551 Total Unemployment 1,540 1,712 1,761 Unemployment Rate 5.5% 6.0% 6.2%