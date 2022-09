Grays Harbor Tax Title Sale on Sept. 15

Grays Harbor County will be auctioning off tax title properties this month.

On Friday, September 15, 2022 at 9am, the county will place 35 properties up for auction through Bid4assets.com.

The auction will be online only.

The properties up for auction are spread across the county and are primarily open land, with some located off roadways.

Minimum bids on the property range from $150 to over $6000

Only bids submitted via the internet will be accepted. Pre-registration is required, and the deadline to register is Monday, September 12th.

Register online at www.bid4assets.com.

Grays Harbor County will not be registering bidders, accepting payments, or accepting bids.

All questions regarding registration will be directed to bid4assets.com.

Item Parcel Link Description City Minimum Bid 1 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=12201201300 S ABER BROADWAY LOTS 13 & 14 BLK 12 Aberdeen $700.00 2 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=016400702100 HARBOR HEIGHTS LOTS 21-23 INC BLK 7 Aberdeen $1,688.00 3 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=018605300900 ABER HOQ LOT 9 BLK 53 Aberdeen $3,594.00 4 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=020400101000 L J WEATHERWAX LOTS 10-12 INC BLK 1 Aberdeen $1,620.00 5 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=021801401700 N PACIFIC LOT 17 BLK 14 Aberdeen $750.00 6 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=021804601300 N PACIFIC LOTS 13-24 INC BLK 46 Aberdeen $5,469.00 7 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=023201801102 PLEASANT HOME LOT 11 LS N 45′ BLK 18 Aberdeen $250.00 8 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=023201900801 PLEASANT HOME 1/2 VAC ST ADJ TO LOT 8 BLK 19 Aberdeen $250.00 9 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=028001701101 ABERDEEN S SIDE E 6’ OF LOT 11 BLK 17 Aberdeen $250.00 10 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=028201200600 HIGHLAND HOME STEWARTS 1ST W ½ OF LOT 4; LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 12 Aberdeen $1,688.00 11 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=028201200700 HIGHLAND HOME STEWARTS 1ST LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 12 Aberdeen $1,688.00 12 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=028201200900 HIGHLAND HOME STEWARTS 1ST LOT 9 BLK 12 Aberdeen $1,350.00 13 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=029104800500 UNION PACIFIC LOTS 5-12 INC BLK 12 Aberdeen $4,688.00 14 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=029104900100 UNION PACIFIC LOTS 1-14 INC BLK 49 Aberdeen $6,250.00 15 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=035102700700 ABER RAILROAD LOTS 7-10 INC BLK 27 Aberdeen $1,500.00 16 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=050410200100 BEACON HILL LOTS 1-6 INC; LOT 7 & ½ VAC ST ADJ BLK 102 Hoquiam $1,250.00 17 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=052800101801 HOQ HEIGHTS N 44′ OF S 244′ OF E 1/2 OF LOT 18 & N 11.60′ OF S 211.60′ OF W 1/2 OF LOT 18 BLK 1 Hoquiam $550.00 18 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=055600101502 RIVERDALE LOT 15 LS W 30′ FOR ST BLK 1 Hoquiam $500.00 19 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=062000500502 FRANKLAND HEIGHTS W 8′ OF E 62′ OF LOT 5 BLK 5 McCleary $150.00 20 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=101501200500 CHEHALIS LOT 5 BLK 12 Westport $250.00 21 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=161213440120 S 93′ OF N 133′ OF S 199′ OF E 100′ OF SE OF SE Westport $2,447.00 22 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=161224110060 S 40′ OF N 172′ OF E 1/4 OF NE OF NE Westport $4,736.00 23 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=170816110190 W 40′ OF E 347.7′ OF NE OF NE N OF NP R/W LS N 400′ Westport $5,000.00 24 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=170818430010 Lot 11 of S18, T17N, R8W W.M. Cosmopolis $700.00 25 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=618063523016 EL AC TAX 44A Elma $250.00 26 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=744500200500 GRAYS HARBOR PLT LOTS 5 & 6 TGW ALL VAC 7TH ST & W 1/2 VAC 1ST ST & 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ BLK 2 Hoquiam $3,438.00 27 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=744500200701 GRAYS HARBOR PLT N 25′ OF LOT 7 TGW 1/2 VAC STS & ALLEY ADJ; N 25′ OF LOTS 8-10 INC TGW 1/2 VAC STS & ALLEY ADJ BLK 2 Hoquiam $1,719.00 28 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=744501700500 GRAYS HARBOR PLT LOTS 5 & 6 & VACS BLK 17 Hoquiam $1,733.00 29 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=744501701900 GRAYS HARBOR PLT LOTS 19 & 20 TGW VACS BLK 17 Hoquiam $4,813.00 30 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=744503201800 GRAYS HARBOR PLT LOT 18 & VACS LS ST RD BLK 32 Hoquiam $484.00 31 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=744503201900 GRAYS HARBOR PLT LOT 19 TGW VACS LS ST RD BLK 32 Hoquiam $484.00 32 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=744503202000 GRAYS HARBOR PLT LOT 20 TGW VAC LS ST RD BLK 32 Hoquiam $484.00 33 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=796504800000 PACIFIC CENTER TR 48 Copalis Beach $4,529.00 34 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=816501600000 SMITHTOWN LOT 16 & UND 1/19 INT IN TR A & B Copalis Beach $1,750.00 35 https://graysharborwa-taxsifter.publicaccessnow.com/Search/results.aspx?q=830506900100 ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-4 INC BLK 69 Aberdeen $471.25

To see the approved auction parcel list, click HERE