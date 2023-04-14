KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival set for May 5-7

April 14, 2023 10:58AM PDT
Share
Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival set for May 5-7
Image created by KXRO

The Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival returns in early May, and it will return to being live and in person.


Organizers announced that the 27th annual festival will take place May 5-7.  

According to the festival website, hundreds of thousands of shorebirds stop to rest and feed along the Washington Coast and in the Grays Harbor estuary during their migration northward each spring. 

The birds travel from as far south as Argentina on their way to the Arctic, with some birds making trips over 15,000 miles.

The festival aligns with the traditional timing of this spring migration to offer attendees an opportunity to see a large number of shorebird species. 

The festival will include field trips to the coastal areas, guided walks, presentations, guest speakers, and events for youth.

The three-day event features a full calendar, with activity on the Sandpiper Trail and field trips off-refuge.  

To register and find out more about the Festival visit www.shorebirdfestival.com

Also On KXRO

1

Oaksridge Golf Course closing April 16
2

Search of land in Mason County related to Lindsey Baum investigation
3

New data dashboard tracks overdose deaths by county
4

PUD schedule planned outage for part of North Grays Harbor
5

Washington salmon fishing seasons tentatively set for 2023-24