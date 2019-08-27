Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tracy Gay to receive Meritorious Service Medal
A Sgt. with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office will be presented with a medal this tomorrow.
The Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Sgt. Tracy Gay will be presented with the Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Service Medal on Wednesday, August 28th at 3:00 p.m. in the large commissioners meeting room.
They say this is the result of Sgt. Gay’s action when he was off duty and witnessed a traffic collision in the city of Elma.
The accident occurred when a man struck a parked car with his vehicle pinning the victim between two vehicles.
The victim sustained a compound fracture on one leg that was bleeding profusely and his other leg was broken as well.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Gay removed the driver from his vehicle and freed the victim.
He then applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg with a belt.
Sgt. Gay also enlisted the help of a citizen, Babette Brinkley, and two Elma Public works employees, Rick Green and Larry Holcomb, to help administer first aid.
Elma Police Officer Goffena arrived and he had an actual tourniquet on his uniform which was placed on the victim’s leg as well.
The Sheriff’s Office says that the victim is a registered nurse and felt that due to his traumatic injury and the blood loss he was experiencing, this incident could have been fatal without the help he received at the scene.
The criteria for the Sheriff’s Office lifesaving award requires the employee to be on duty to receive the award so the actions of Sgt. Gay meet the criteria for the Meritorious Service Medal.
Elma Police Chief Shultz will be recognizing Officer Goffena, Babette Brinkley, Rick Green, and Larry Holcomb for their actions on that day as well.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, doctors originally feared the victims leg may have to be amputated.
They were able to repair the injury though and he is recovering.
He will be present for the awards ceremony to show his appreciation.
The ceremony is open to the public and you are welcome to attend.