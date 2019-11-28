Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near McCleary
McCleary, WA – The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place last night near McCleary.
The Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Wednesday night at about 9:25 p.m. they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Elma-Hicklin Road West.
They say that the reporting party advised that a 47 year old man broke into the residence armed with a knife.
The suspect was confronted by the reporting party who is a 60 year old McCleary man.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a struggle occurred and a 36 year old woman who was also at the residence shot and killed the suspect.
They say that the suspect had a protection order prohibiting him from contacting the woman.
Detectives from the Sheriffs office responded and served a search warrant at the residence.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, but early indications appear that the shooting was in self-defense.
No arrests were made at this time.