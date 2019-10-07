Grays Harbor seeking proposals for low barrier shelter programs
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor County is seeking proposals for low barrier shelter programs.
In a release from Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services, it says the County is seeking proposals for programs that provide temporary low barrier shelter during cold weather events and/or permanent, year-round low barrier shelter.
According to the release, the County is interested in investing in programs that assist in accomplishing the goals outlined in the 2019-2024 Plan to Address Unmet Housing Needs.
All proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4th.
They say that proposals and resulting contracts for apparently successful bidders will be for the time period of January 1 – June 30, 2020.
Eligibility and evaluation criteria and required proposal components are available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.
Any questions contact Curtis Steinhauer at 360-500-4064 or csteinhauer@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.
All questions must be submitted in writing and questions and answered will be posted on the County’s website www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.