Grays Harbor seeking proposals for low barrier shelter programs

Oct 7, 2019 @ 9:31am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor County is seeking proposals for low barrier shelter programs.

In a release from Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services, it says the County is seeking proposals for programs that provide temporary low barrier shelter during cold weather events and/or permanent, year-round low barrier shelter. 

According to the release, the County is interested in investing in programs that assist in accomplishing the goals outlined in the 2019-2024 Plan to Address Unmet Housing Needs. 

All proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4th.

They say that proposals and resulting contracts for apparently successful bidders will be for the time period of January 1 – June 30, 2020.

Eligibility and evaluation criteria and required proposal components are available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.  

Any questions contact Curtis Steinhauer at 360-500-4064 or csteinhauer@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

All questions must be submitted in writing and questions and answered will be posted on the County’s website www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.

