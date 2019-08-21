      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor saw job growth but ranked third highest for unemployment

Aug 21, 2019 @ 5:28am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor saw job growth in July but still ranked as the third highest for unemployment in the state.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor at 7.1% ranked ahead of only Ferry and Pend Oreille counties for unemployment rates in July.

Pacific County was tied for fifth highest with Wahkiakum County at 6.9%.

Grays Harbor’s labor force and the total number of those employed grew from June to July and those on unemployment dropped resulting in the unemployment rate dropping from June’s 7.2%.

Grays Harbor also saw growth from last July in both labor force and those employed, but there were 354 less people on unemployment last year when the rate was 6.0%.

July was the eighth consecutive month where the unemployment rate was lower than the previous year.

Pacific County also saw growth in the labor force and total employment in July and the unemployed numbers fell as well resulting in the rate falling from June’s 7.2%.

While Pacific County’s labor force was larger than last July, there were seven fewer people employed and 103 more on unemployment this year.

 

Grays Harbor June 2019 July 2019* July 2018
Labor Force 28,780 28,906 28,337
Total Employed 26,698 26,846 26,631
Total Unemployed 2,082 2,060 1,706
Unemployment Rate 7.2% 7.1% 6.0%

*Latest month not seasonally adjusted

 

Pacific County June 2019 July 2019* July 2018
Labor Force 8,448 8,736 8,640
Total Employed 7,840 8,137 8,144
Total Unemployed 608 599 496
Unemployment Rate 7.2% 6.9% 5.7%

*Latest month not seasonally adjusted

