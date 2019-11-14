Grays Harbor salmon limits reduced starting Saturday
Fishing daily limits in Grays Harbor waters are being reduced.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife have announced that starting on Saturday the adult portion of salmon daily limits are reduced from Grays Harbor north to the Hoh River.
This reduces the salmon daily limit to no more than 1 adult fish.
The change will be in effect starting Saturday, November 16 and running until further notice.
According to the announcement, the coho returns in Grays Harbor and elsewhere appear to be significantly lower than preseason predictions.
These reduction is a conservation measure being taken to ensure escapement goals are met.
Locations:
- Marine Area 2-2 (Grays Harbor)
- Black River (Grays Harbor/Thurston Co.), from mouth to bridge on 128th Ave. SW.
- Chehalis River (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth (Hwy. 101 Bridge in Aberdeen) to the high bridge on Weyerhaeuser 1000 line.
- Copalis River (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth to Carlisle Bridge.
- Elk River (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth (Hwy. 105 Bridge) to the confluence of Middle Branch.
- Hoh River (Jefferson Co.), from Olympic National Park boundary upstream to Morgans Crossing boat launch.
- Hoquiam River, including West Fork (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth (Hwy. 101 Bridge on Simpson Ave) to Dekay Rd. Bridge (West Fork).
- Hoquiam River, East Fork (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth to confluence of Berryman Creek.
- Johns River (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth (Hwy. 105 Bridge) to Ballon Creek.
- Moclips River (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth to Quinault Indian Reservation boundary.
- Newaukum River, including South Fork (Lewis Co.), from mouth to Leonard Rd. near Onalaska.
- Quinault River, Upper (Clallam Co.), from mouth at upper end of Quinault Lake upstream to Olympic National Park boundary.
- Salmon River (Jefferson Co.) outside Quinault Indian reservation and Olympic National Park.
- Satsop River and East Fork (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth to bridge at Schafer State Park; and from 400′ below Bingham Creek Hatchery to the dam.
- Skookumchuck River (Lewis/Thurston Co.), from mouth to 100 feet below outlet of TransAlta WDFW steelhead rearing pond located at the base of Skookumchuck Dam.
- Wishkah River (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth to 200′ below the weir at the Wishkah Rearing Ponds; and from 150′ upstream to 150′ downstream of the Wishkah adult adult attraction channel/outfall structure (within the posted fishing boundary).
- Wynoochee River (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth to WDFW White Bridge access site.
Anglers are advised to refer to the 2019-20 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for other ongoing fishing opportunities, available online at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/.
For updated regulations in waters within the Olympic National Park, visit http://www.windsox.us/VISITOR/ONPS_Fishing/Fishing_Regulations.html.
Additional information can be requested from the WDFW Region 6 Montesano office at 360-249-4628.