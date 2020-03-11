Grays Harbor residents tested for COVID-19 test negative for virus
Grays Harbor, WA – The two Grays Harbor residents who were tested for the Corona Virus have tested negative for the virus.
Grays Harbor Public Health tells KXRO that on March 3 they reported that two Grays Harbor County residents were being tested for COVID-19.
They say that those results have come back negative.
Grays Harbor Public Health says that moving forward, they will no longer be reporting numbers on “persons under investigation” (i.e. persons being tested).
According to their release, in recent days, commercial labs have gained the ability to test for COVID-19.
However, commercial labs are not required to go through the same testing notification process as the Public Health Laboratory in Shoreline.
As a result, Grays Harbor Public Health says they are not notified about all of the tests for COVID-19 being conducted on Grays Harbor residents, just a portion of them.
They say that the decision of whether or not to test for COVID-19 is one made by the patient’s healthcare provider.
Grays Harbor Public Health will continue to be notified of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Grays Harbor County residents, regardless of which lab did the test, and Grays Harbor Public Health will report confirmed cases.
Grays Harbor Public Health says that at this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County.
For more information about testing in Washington State, please visit https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/NovelCoronavirusOutbreak2020/TestingforCOVID19.
For the latest COVID-19 case counts in Washington State, please visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus