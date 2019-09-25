Grays Harbor remains third highest in unemployment in August
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose slightly and remained as the third highest in the state.
According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor at 7.4% was only behind Ferry and Pend Oreille counties for the highest unemployment rates in August.
Pacific County was the fourth highest with 7.3%.
Grays Harbor’s rate grew from 7.2% in July as the number of those on unemployment grew by 76.
The labor force grew by 221 from the previous month and the total number of those employed grew by 145.
There were 514 more in the labor force compared to last August and 71 more people employed, but there was also 443 more on unemployment in Grays Harbor this year.
In Pacific County the labor force grew by 88 from July to August and the total number of those employed grew by 63, but there were also 25 more people on unemployment increasing the rate from 7.1% to 7.3%.
The previous August had higher totals in both labor force and total employed for Pacific County and there were less people on unemployment.
|Grays Harbor
|July 2019
|August 2019*
|August 2018
|Labor Force
|28,209
|28,430
|27,916
|Total Employment
|26,167
|26,312
|26,241
|Total Unemployment
|2,042
|2,118
|1,675
|Unemployment Rate
|7.2%
|7.4%
|6.0%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|July 2019
|August 2019*
|August 2018
|Labor Force
|8,323
|8,411
|8,608
|Total Employment
|7,732
|7,795
|8,120
|Total Unemployment
|591
|616
|488
|Unemployment Rate
|7.1%
|7.3%
|5.7%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted